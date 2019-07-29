Brixmor Property Q2 NOI growth driven by base rent

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Q2 FFO per share of 48 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and fell from 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Affirms previous guidance of 2019 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.86-$1.94 and same-property net operating income growth expectations.

Q2 same-property NOI growth of 1.8%, driven by a 170 basis point contribution from base rent, reflecting impact of strong rent spreads.

Total leased occupancy increased to 91.5% and anchor-leased occupancy to 94.2%.

Conference call on July 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

