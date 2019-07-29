Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff has issued a draft environmental impact statement for Mountain Valley's proposed Southgate natural gas pipeline project in Virginia and North Carolina.

FERC staff says the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts, which would be reduced to less-than-significant levels through implementation of the its recommendations.

The 73-mile, 375M cf/day project is in addition to the original 303-mile pipeline plan to run through West Virginia and Virginia, a joint venture by EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), WGL Midstream (NYSE:WGL) and RGC Midstream (NASDAQ:RGCO).