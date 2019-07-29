Texas Roadhouse +2% after earnings satisfy

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 4.7% in Q2 at company restaurants and 4.3% at domestic franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell 53 bps to 17.6% of sales on higher labor costs, but edged past the consensus expectation for a mark of 17.4%.

Three Texas Roadhouse company restaurants were opened during the quarter and two franchise restaurants were opened.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up 1.75% in AH trading.

