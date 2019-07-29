Dish Network sees subs, revenue decline in Q2

  • Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) -- driven lately by its role in enabling the Sprint/T-Mobile merger -- beat revenue expectations with its Q2 earnings but ended up with a net drop in pay TV subscribers.
  • Net income fell to $317M from a year-ago $439M, on revenues that hit $3.21B (down 7.2%).
  • Meanwhile, pay TV subs fell by a net 31,000 (they declined 151,000 in Q2 a year ago) to land at 12.03M total (down 7.4%).
  • Dish TV subs came to 9.56M, and Sling TV subs were 2.47M (up 5.4%).
  • Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Shares are flat after hours.
  • Press release
