RH +6% after strong guidance update

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) trades higher after posting better-than-anticipated guidance.

RH anticipates revenue of $2.658B to $2.674B vs. $2.643B to $2.663B prior and $2.650 consensus. EPS of $9.08 to $9.52 is seen vs. $9.10 consensus. For Q2, revenue of $696M is $699M is anticipated vs. $681M to $688M prior and and $684M consensus.

"We continue to be cautiously optimistic about our prospects for H2 of 2019 as we begin to cycle the compounding negative effect of multiple interest rate hikes and a depressed high end housing market last year, plus the stock market volatility that disrupted our business in Q4," reads the RH update.