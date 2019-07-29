Impinj beats with record Q2 revenue

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) topped expectations on top and bottom lines with Q2 earnings where it logged a new quarterly revenue record paced by system sales.

Revenues rose by a third, to $38.2M, and non-GAAP gross margin hit 50%.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $4.2M; non-GAAP net income was $0.7M.

EBITDA was $0.8M.

“Our second-quarter results were strong, highlighted by $38.2M revenue and solid performance in both endpoint ICs and systems," says co-founder and CEO Chris Diorio.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $37M-$39M (vs consensus for $39.1M), EBITDA of -$0.8M to $0.7M, and EPS of -$0.04 to $0.03 (vs. consensus for -$0.02).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release