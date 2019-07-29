Rambus -3% after revenue miss

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) falls 3% after a mixed Q2 report that beat earnings estimates but missed on revenue. The Q3 guidance has non-GAAP operating costs and expenses of $54M to $58M.

Q2 cash from operating activities totaled $38.7M.

Of the total $58.3M in revenue, $27.1M came from royalty and $64.9M from licensing billings.

Q2 context: Last month, Rambus announced the sale of its Payments and Ticketing business to Visa. Earlier today, Rambus announced the acquisition of Northwest Logic.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

