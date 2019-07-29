Stocks slip mostly lower ahead of expected Fed rate cut

Stocks meandered to a mixed close, with the Dow edging higher while the broader S&P 500 ticked lower, as investors hesitated to make major moves ahead of the Fed's widely expected first rate cut since the financial crisis at the conclusion of its policy-setting meeting on Wednesday.

Between the Fed meeting, earnings and U.S.-China trade talks, investors are looking at a "relatively catalyst-full week with all of those having the ability to disappoint," says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.

Dips in Amazon and Facebook weighed on the broader market, as the S&P's consumer discretionary (-0.6%) and communication services (-0.5%) sectors were among today's laggards but finished the session off intraday lows, while the financials sector (-0.8%) succumbed to broad-based selling.

On the flip side, the defensive-oriented sectors - utilities (+0.5%), real estate (+0.5%), health care (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) - ended higher.

U.S. Treasury prices finished higher, pushing yields on both the two-year and 10-year yield notes 3 bps lower to 1.84% and 2.06%, respectively; WTI crude settled +1.2% to $56.87/bbl.