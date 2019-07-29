QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Q2 operating FFO per share of 65 cents, in line with the average analyst estimate, compares with core operating FFO of 64 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Reaffirms 2019 operating FFO guidance of $2.61-$2.71 per share, revenue of $461M-$475M, and adjusted EBITDA of $243.5M-$253.5M.

Q2 total revenue of $119.2M beat the consensus estimate of $114.5M and represents an increase of 16% from core revenue of $102.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Signed new and modified renewal leases during Q2 aggregating to $19.6M of incremental annualized rent, net of downgrades.

As of June 30, 2019, booked-not-billed MRR balance was about $5.7M, or $68.1M of annualized rent, vs. $4.6M, or $54.8M of annualized rent at March 31, 2019.

