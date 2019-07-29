Beyond Meat -11% after earnings, secondary offering

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) trades lower after disclosing secondary offerings of 250K shares by the company and 3M shares by a holder.

The company says it intends to use the net proceeds received to continue to increase production and supply capabilities, pay for marketing and promotional activities and for general working capital purposes.

SEC Form S-1

Shares of BYND are down 11.11% AH to $197.30.

