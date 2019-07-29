Tanger refreshes board; three directors to retire in 2020

Tanger Factory Outlet's (NYSE:SKT) three longest-tenured independent directors will retire from the board in 2020.

Luis A. Ubiñas is appointed to board, effective July 29, 2019.

The three retiring from the board are Allan L. Schuman, William G. Benton, and Thomas E. Robinson.

Ubiñas is currently president of the board of trustees of the Pan American Development Foundation, a board member and chair of the finance committee of the New York Public Library, and is on the advisory board of the United Nations Fund for International Partnerships.

As part of the board's chair rotation practice, David B. Henry was named non-executive chair in May, replacing Thomas J. Reddin.