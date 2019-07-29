RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has jumped 7.8% postmarket after reporting Q2 earnings that topped expectations and raised full-year revenue and profit guidance.

Revenues rose by a third, and non-GAAP operating profit rose to $20.4M vs. the prior-year $14.2M.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions rose 32% to $831M, and RingCentral Office ARR rose 37% to $749M.

Midmarket and Enterprise ARR rose 66% (to $386M), Enterprise ARR rose 88% (to $230M), and Channel ARR rose 69% (to $235M).

Revenue breakout: Software Subscriptions, $194.8M (up 33.4%); Other, $20.4M (up 36.9%).

Cash and equivalents were $568M, vs. last quarter's $549M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $200M-$220M (annual growth of 27-28%, vs. consensus for $219.7M), operating margin (non-GAAP) of 9.2%-9.4%, and EPS of $0.18-$0.20 (vs. expected $0.18).

For the full year, it's raising its revenue forecast to $874M-$877M (from a previous $862M-$866M, and vs. consensus for $864.2M). It also sees operating margin of 9.1-9.2% and EPS of $0.77-$0.79 (up from $0.71-$0.75 and vs. consensus for $0.73).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

