Vornado Q2 same-store NOI rises 4.3% Y/Y on cash basis

Jul. 29, 2019 4:55 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)VNOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 91 cents beats consensus of 86 cents and falls from 98 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $463.1M fell from $541.8M a year ago; misses the average analyst estimate of $517.7M.
  • Q2 same-store net operating income on cash basis increased 4.3% Y/Y,  consisting of +2.5% in New York, +15.5% for theMART, and 12.9% increase for 555 California Street.
  • Conference call on July 30 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Vornado Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 29)
