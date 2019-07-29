McDermott mauled after Q2 earnings miss, big full-year guidance cut

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) -32% after-hours following Q2 results that revealed a larger than forecast loss and a much worse than expected full-year outlook.

MDR says it Q2 adjusted operating income plunged 52% Y/Y to $71M, which included the benefit of a settlement agreement on the Cameron LNG project, under which $110M of progress incentives were recognized during the quarter.

Citing weaker than expected Q2 operating results and the impact of reduced revenues and higher unallocated operating expenses due to slippage in certain new awards and customer changes to schedule on several projects, MDR forecasts a full-year loss of $0.32/share vs. earnings of $1.59/share according to analyst consensus expectations, with FY 2019 revenues of $9.5B vs. $10B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $725M.

MDR also says it continues to pursue a sale of the remaining portion of its pipe fabrication business and has identified potential buyers for the industrial storage tank business, but expects the aggregate net cash proceeds from the two deals to come in lower than the previously estimated ~$1B.