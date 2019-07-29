Edison International launches 25M-share public offering

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -1.5% after-hours on news of a public offering of 25M common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M shares.

EIX says the proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including contributions to Southern California Edison to repay commercial paper borrowings and for general corporate purposes, including a $1.2B contribution to the wildfire insurance fund which was recently enacted by the California Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Newsom.

PG&E said last week it would contribute an initial $4.8B to the fund payable upon its emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization followed by ~$193M in annual contributions, making it the fund's largest contributor among power companies.