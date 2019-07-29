Elevate Credit -4.4% after Q2 revenue misses; revenue guidance cut

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) slumps 4.4% in after-hours trading after Q2 revenue falls short of consensus estimate and its CEO, Ken Rees, resigns.

Cuts guidance for 2019 revenue to $750M-$770M from $811M-$834M; compares with consensus estimate of $813.1M.

Jason Harvision becomes interim CEO and Saundra Schrock becomes chairman; Rees will remain on the board.

Q2 EPS of 13 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 8 cents and rises from 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue fell 3.6% Y/Y to $177.8M, trailing the consensus estimate of $187.5M, due to a decline in the effective APR of the combined loans receivable.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.0%, up from 15.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 EPS of 55 cents-65 cents and for adjusted EBITDA of $130M-$140M.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

