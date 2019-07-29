AK Steel rallies after Q2 earnings, upside full-year earnings outlook

Jul. 29, 2019 5:17 PM ETAK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)AKSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • AK Steel (NYSE:AKS+3.1% after-hours following a strong Q2 earnings beat and issuing above-consensus guidance for full-year earnings.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $151.5M, or 9% of net sales, vs. $148.4M, or 8.5% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.
  • AKS says Q2 net sales fell 4% to $1.7B, primarily due to lower shipments to the automotive market, as expected, and lower spot market selling prices, partly offset by higher selling prices to the automotive market.
  • Based on the change in hot-rolled carbon spot market pricing from ~$690/ton in April to ~$555/ton, AKS updates its FY 2019 EPS guidance to $0.37-$0.44, vs. $0.33 analyst consensus estimate, excluding the previous $77.4M charge related to the Ashland Works closure.
