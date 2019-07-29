SBA Communications beats on AFFO, initiates dividend

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) topped high-end expectations for funds from operations in its Q2 earnings.

Adjusted funds from operations per share rose nearly 16% to $2.09.

The company topped $500M in revenue for the first time, and declared its first cash dividend ($0.37/share payable Sept. 25).

Tower cash flow rose 9% to $367.9M. EBITDA increased 8.9% to $347.2M, and net income swung to a gain of $32M.

“We continued to see strong activity in both our leasing and services segments," says CEO Jeffrey Stoops. "Second quarter results ahead of our projections and expectations of continued strength in customer activity in the second half of 2019 have allowed us to increase our full year outlook for 2019."

In the updated outlook, it's guiding to full-year revenues of $1.974B-$2.014B, tower cash flow of $1.48B-$1.5B, EBITDA of $1.395B-$1.415B, and AFFO of $943M-$989M ($8.20-$8.60/share).

