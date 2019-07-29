Preferred Apartment Q2 same-store multifamily NOI rises 3.9%

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Q2 revenue of $113.9M misses the consensus estimate of $115.6M and increases 18% Y/Y.

Q2 FFO per share of 36 cents beats the average analyst estimate by 2 cents; compares with 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

APTS +0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q2 rental revenue increased ~3.4% and operating expenses rose 1.5%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 3.9% for same-store multifamily communities as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Q2 same-store average physical occupancy 95.6% vs. 95.2% in year-ago quarter.

About 90.3% of permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed rate interest rates and ~5.7% has variable interest rates which are capped.

Reaffirms 2019 guidance for FFO per share of $1.44-$1.50.

Conference call on July 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Preferred Apartment Communities FFO beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 29)