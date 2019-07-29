Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) reports lower than expected Q2 earnings and guides both full-year earnings and revenues below Wall Street consensus, sending shares sharply lower after-hours.

TEX says Q2 sales in its Materials Processing business rose 13% Y/Y on a forex-neutral basis and operating margin rose to 15.4%, but sales in Aerial Work Platforms rose by a smaller than expected 5% on a forex-neutral basis; AWP margin performance was hurt by the weak euro and lower production volume to align inventory with global market demand.

Citing changes to the outlook in Aerial Work Platforms for the rest of 2019, including lower than previously expected sales growth and reduced production volume, TEX issues downside guidance for FY 2019, now seeing EPS of $3.40-$3.80 vs. prior guidance of ~$4.20 and below $4.01 analyst consensus estimate, and forecasting $4.6B in revenues vs. prior guidance of $4.7B and below $4.68B consensus.