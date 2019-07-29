Harmonic Q2 loss better than expected

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) narrowly missed revenue expectations with its Q2 earnings but turned in a narrower loss than expected.

Revenues fell 14.6% to $84.9M; SaaS and service revenue was $30.4M, making up 35.9% of the total vs. a year-ago 30.9%.

Gross margin was 53.6% (non-GAAP), down from a year-ago 54%. SaaS/service gross margin was 62.6%, down 298 basis points.

Book-to-bill ratio was up to 1.1 from last quarter's 1.0.

Meanwhile, net loss widened on a GAAP basis ot $11.8M from a year-ago loss of $2.9M; on a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $4.0M, down from a year-ago gain of $4.6M.

Cash was $58.1M a year-end, down $11.9M from last quarter.

It's guiding to Q3 net revenue of $110M-$120M, gross margin of 64-66.5%, and EPS of $0.16-$0.26. For the full year, it's forecasting net revenue of $374M-$395M, gross margin of 56-57.5%, and EPS of $0.07-$0.26.

Shares are up 0.5% after hours.

