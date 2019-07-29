American Homes 4 Rent Q2 same-home core NOI rises 3.6% Y/Y

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Q2 core FFO per share of 28 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $281.9M beats consensus of $279.0M and rose 6.6% from $264.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 core net operating income from same-home properties increased 3.6% Y/Y; core NOI after capital expenditures form same-home properties increased by 2.6% Y/Y.

Q2 same-home portfolio average occupied days percentage increased to 95.7% vs. 95.3% in Q2 2018; achieved 3.7% growth in average monthly realized rent per property Y/Y.

Reaffirms full-year 2019 guidance: core FFO per share of $1.06-$1.14; core revenue growth 3.2%-4.2%; core NOI growth 3.0%-4.0%; core NOI after capex growth of 2.6%-3.6%.

Conference call on July 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: American Homes 4 Rent FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 29)