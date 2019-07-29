Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio rises 5.3% in June
Jul. 29, 2019 5:56 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)FMCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 5.3% in June to $2.24T.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $12.7B in June, representing 36% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
- Aggregate unpaid principal balance of mortgage-related investments portfolio increased by ~$3.0B in June.
- Single-family seriously delinquent rate remained flat at 63 basis point in June; multifamily delinquency rate flat at 3 bps in June.
- Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $60M in June; duration gas averaged 1 month.