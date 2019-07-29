Contura Energy chooses former Alpha Natural boss Stetson as new CEO

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) selects former board member David Stetson as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Stetson was Chairman and CEO of Alpha Natural Resources from July 2016 until Alpha's merger with CTRA last November; previously, he held executive positions with various energy companies including Trinity Coal, American Resources Offshore, Lexington Coal and Lipari Energy.

CFO Andy Eidson and chief administrative and legal officer Mark Manno, who served as interim co-CEOs while the board conducted its search for a permanent CEO, return to their prior roles with the company.