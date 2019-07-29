KeyBanc comes back bullish on videogame publishers

KeyBanc is resuming coverage of major videogame publishers with a bullish take, saying the sector's "amid a multiyear growth period."

That means Buy ratings for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY). The industry's digital shift leads to expanding margins, and games' longer lifetimes increases monetization, the firm says.

Analyst Tyler Parker is less bullish on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), starting that publisher at Sector Weight "given the maturation of FIFA and hope for an Apex Legends resurgence with the season two launch."

The bank's price target on Activision Blizzard is $60 (implying 24% upside), its target on Take-Two is $145 (17% upside), and on Ubisoft it's €94 (25% upside).