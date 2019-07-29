Rogers Communications names Facebook ex Banks to lead media arm
Jul. 29, 2019 6:27 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)RCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has named Jordan Banks president of Rogers Media.
- Banks taks over for Rick Brace, who's retiring form the company at the end of the year after leading Rogers Media since 2015.
- Banks' tenure is effective Sept. 9. He joins from Facebook (where he was global head of Vertical Strategy) and Instagram Canada (where he was managing director for seven years.).
- He'll oversee the $2B business spread across Sportsnet, Citytv, OMNI Television, Radio, the Toronto Blue Jays and TSC.