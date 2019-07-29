Transocean little changed after roughly in-line Q2 results
Jul. 29, 2019 Transocean Ltd. (RIG) By: Carl Surran
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -0.9% after-hours as it reports an in-line Q2 loss and roughly flat total contract drilling revenues of $758M vs. Q1 but 4% lower than the prior-year quarter.
- Q2 average daily revenue across RIG's total drilling fleet was $314.9K, ~3% higher both Y/Y and Q/Q, with overall fleet utilization flat Q/Q at 56%.
- RIG says Q2 cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $153M, compared to $51M in Q1, increasing primarily because of increased collections from customers.
- "Despite some continued uncertainty around oil prices, offshore project economics remain compelling, driving increases in floater contracting and increasing dayrates in both the harsh environment and ultra-deepwater markets," the company says.