Sasol's new Louisiana cracker starting up but LDPE plant faces delays

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says its new 1.5M mt/year cracker in Lake Charles, La., is starting up but the new associated 420K mt/year low density polyethylene plant likely will come online 4-6 weeks later than planned.

SSL had planned to start up the LDPE plant next month but it has taken longer than planned to complete the construction, as well as the cleaning and preparation of critical equipment, the company says.

The $12.6B-$12.8B project has experienced lengthy delays and cost increases.

SSL also says some of its South African chemical plants are under threat from new sulfur dioxide emission standards with which it will need to comply by 2025 or face fines and potential closure.