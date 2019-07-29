'Lion King' holds off 'Hollywood' to rule box office again

The Lion King (NYSE:DIS) held its top spot at the box office, drawing $76.6M in domestic grosses, despite a healthy debut from the latest film from Quentin Tarantino.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (NYSE:SNE) slotted in at second with $41.1M in its opening weekend, just ahead of Sony's other key offering, Spider-Man: Far From Home (at No. 3 with $12.5M).

The Lion King remake has hit $351.9M in total domestic grosses over its two-week run, but with heavier foreign grosses, it's reached a worldwide total of $968.5M.

The newest em

meanwhile, has reached $344.7M domestic in its fourth week, and a worldwide total of $1.04B.