Nutrien cuts full-year outlook amid trade war, weather woes

Nutiren (NYSE:NTR) -1.1% after-hours after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but lowering full-year guidance, as the fertilizer maker struggled with the "worst U.S. planting season in history" and the U.S.-China trade war.

"U.S. weather in the first half was so severe it nearly eliminated global demand growth for crop inputs," President and CEO Chuck Magro says. "However, demand for grains and oilseeds is still growing, and with lower crop inventories and higher prices, we expect a strong rebound in 2020."

NTR says Q2 retail sales of crop nutrients gained 13% Y/Y to $2.62B but retail sales of crop protection products fell 3% to $2.28B; potash sales revenues rose 33% Y/Y to $848M while sales volumes increased 9% to 3.45M metric tons, and nitrogen sales revenues increased 9% to $802M while sales volume stayed flat at 3.15M mt.

But the company cuts full-year guidance, now seeing EPS of $2.70-$3.00 vs. $2.80-3.20 previously but in-line with $2.88 analyst consensus estimate, adjusted EBITDA of $4.35B-$4.7B from $4.4B-$4.9B previously, and Retail EBITDA guidance of $1.2B-$1.3B from its prior outlook for $1.3B-$1.4B.

NTR also reduces its FY 2019 potash sales volume forecast to 12.6M-13M mt from 13M-13.4M mt previously.