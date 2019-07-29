Sinclair Broadcast announces contingent note redemption

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has announced its subsidiary Sinclair Television Group will redeem in full $600M of notes on Aug. 13 -- contingent on funding $600M in incremental term B loans to finance it.

Those term B loans are expected to be incurred either as an incremental facility under the existing credit agreement, or under an amended and restated credit agreement (expected to be effected in connection with financing part of the $9.6B deal to acquire Disney's regional sports networks).

Redemption price will be 100% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.