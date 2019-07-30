Facebook warns over Libra plans

A number of factors could prevent Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) cryptocurrency from seeing the light of day, the tech giant reminded investors in its latest quarterly report.

"Libra has drawn significant scrutiny from governments and regulators in multiple jurisdictions and we expect that scrutiny to continue," Facebook said in an SEC filing. "As such, there can be no assurance that Libra or our associated products and services will be made available in a timely manner, or at all."

"We do not have significant prior experience with digital currency or blockchain technology, which may adversely affect our ability to successfully develop and market these products and services."