Hospitals might be required to publish negotiated prices

Looking to lower healthcare costs, the Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals that accept Medicare to publish prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined up to $300 a day.

Hospitals and insurers are certain to fight the proposed rule. These companies have already criticized Trump’s executive order requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for services, saying transparency could actually increase prices.

Related tickers: CYH, THC, LPNT, UHS, QHC, SEM, HUM, HCA, EVHC, LPNT, SSY