Treasury to sell over $1T in debt this year

Borrowing by the federal government is set to top $1T for the second year in a row as the Treasury expects to issue $814B in net marketable debt in the second half of this calendar year, bringing total debt issuance to $1.23T in 2019.

That would represent a slight decline from borrowing in 2018, when the Treasury issued $1.34T in debt, but more than twice as much as the $546B it issued in 2017.

Low borrowing costs, meanwhile, suggest that markets remain unfazed by all the red ink. While government debt has soared since the financial crisis, 10-year Treasury yields have fallen to near 2% from more than 5% in 2006, holding down government interest payments.