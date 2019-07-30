BOJ stands pat, trims inflation outlook

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady overnight while trimming its inflation forecasts, taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve tomorrow.

It also left unchanged its pledge to keep interest rates extremely low through at least spring 2020, likely reacting to expectations of additional stimulus from both the Fed and the ECB, meaning there is limited upside for the yen.

It's also important to note that Japan is seeing pain in its factories from a slowdown in the global economy and pressures from trade tensions.

Nikkei +0.4% to 21,709.

