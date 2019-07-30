Pixel 4 gesture controls, Apple laser sensors

"Look internet, no hands," reads a tweet by Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which said users will be able to control its new Pixel 4 phone without touching the screen.

A follow-up blog post touts features like motion sensing and face unlock, all while "keeping data safe."

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is separately working on phone cameras that use lasers to sense how far away objects are, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Two iPhone models will include the "ToF," or time of flight, sensors.