Overnight earnings: BP, Sony, Nintendo, Huawei

BP (NYSE:BP) +1.5% premarket after underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, exceeded a forecast of $2.46B, as a strong increase in oil and gas production helped offset weaker crude prices.

A strong image sensor business benefited Sony (NYSE:SNE), but shares inched lower after the company cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing slower sales of its PlayStation 4 games, TVs and smartphones.

Trouble was further seen by Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), which reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit as a rise in costs dulled stronger sales of its Switch console.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) were also watching closely as China's Huawei said first-half revenue jumped 23.2% despite political headwinds.