Sterling plumbs new two-year lows

The British pound came under continued assault overnight, sliding 0.8% against the dollar to 1.2119 as traders priced in an increased possibility of a so-called hard Brexit.

News that Boris Johnson won't meet EU leaders unless they are willing to abandon the Irish "backstop" agreed to with former Prime Minister Theresa May sent sterling down 1.3% on Monday.

The Bank of England could put yet further pressure on the currency when it makes its rate decision this week.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP