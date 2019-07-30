Las Vegas Sands prices $3.5B of senior notes

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has priced $1.75B of 3.200% senior notes due 2024, $1B of 3.500% senior notes due 2026 and $750M of 3.900% senior notes due 2029 in a public underwritten offering.

The offering is expected to close on July 31.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of ~$3.47B together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loans under its existing U.S. credit facility and to pay transaction-related fees and expenses. Any excess net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.