Futures point to soft open

Trade negotiations shift to Shanghai today, with stock market investors sensitive to fallout from the year-long conflict and any signs that it could escalate.

U.S. equity futures are suggesting modest declines on Wall Street ahead of the open, with contracts tied to the DJIA down 50 points , as Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer meet with China's economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He.

Investors are also keeping a cautious stance on risk as the Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting in Washington, as well as another heavy slate of corporate earnings, highlighted by Apple's third quarter report after the market close.