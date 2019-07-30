Fresh Del Monte beat bottom-line estimates in Q2

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales declined 3.9% to $440M and Fresh and Value-Added Products fell 2.1% to $764.3M in Q2, primarily due to lower sales volume and the weakening of currencies against the U.S. dollar in selling countries.

Volume was 7% lower Y/Y for Banana segment.

Revenue by geography: North America: $816.8M (+0.2%); Europe: $171.2M (-2.6%); Middle East: $109.3M (-13.3%); Asia: $131.1M (-3.5%); Other: $11M (-45%).

Gross margin rate expanded 160 bps to 7.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 3.6%.

FDP -0.48% premarket.

Previously: Fresh Del Monte Produce EPS beats by $0.03 (July 30)