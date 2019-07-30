Xerox reaffirms FY2019 EPS guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue dropped 7.2% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q2.

Equipment sales fell 10.2% to $504M (-9% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue slipped 8.4% $1.79B (-6.6% in constant currency).

Americas revenue dropped 6.7% to $1.5B (-6.3% in constant currency).

EMEA revenue squeezed 11.4% to $708M (-7.1% in constant currency).

Gross margin rate declined 70 bps 39.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 170 bps to 12.7%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: ~-6% at constant currency; GAAP EPS: $2.90 to $3.05; Adjusted EPS: ~$3.80 to $3.95; Weighted average shares: ~235M; Share repurchase: $600M.

