New Residential Q2 NII falls 30% Y/Y

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Q2 core earnings of $219.8M, or 53 cents per share, increases from $204.3M, also 53 cents per share, in Q1.

Current quarter core EPS misses the consensus of 54 cents.

Chairman, CEO and President Michael Nierenberg said the company is focused on protecting book value and executing on certain initiatives as it faces the prospect of a lower interest rate environment.

"In particular, our emphasis on developing our origination and recapture business is expected to help contribute to our overall performance as we navigate this environment," he said.

NRZ gains 0.4% in premarket trading.

Q2 net interest income of $188.0M falls from $269.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Acquired mortgage servicing rights totaling ~$53B unpaid principal balance (UPB) during Q2.

Purchased $273M face value of non-Agency RMBS and completed one securitization of loans through exercise of call rights with ~$596M of UPB.

Acquired $1.6B UPB of RPLs during the quarter and completed one non-qualifying mortgage loan securitization for UPB of ~$305M.

Book value per share of $16.17 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

