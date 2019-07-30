Lilly's abemaciclib extends survival in late-stage breast cancer study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces positive interim data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MONARCH 2, evaluating Verzenio (abemaciclib), combined with fulvestrant (AstraZeneca's Faslodex), in pre/peri- and postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine therapy.

Treatment with abemaciclib, an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4&6, produced a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to fulvestrant alone (its positive effect on progression-free survival was announced in May 2017).

The company plans to submit the data to regulatory authorities and will present the results at an upcoming medical conference.

The FDA first approved Verzenio in September 2017 for certain advanced/metastatic breast cancers.