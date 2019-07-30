Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 7% in Q2 to smash the +4% consensus estimate.

Organic sales were up 10% for the healthcare business during the quarter and 8% for the beauty business.

Core gross margin increased 120 basis points, including 40 basis points of negative foreign exchange impacts.

The company generated $4.2B of operating cash flow in the quarter, with adjusted free cash flow productivity of 122%.

CEO update: "We built sales, market share and profit margin momentum throughout the year, ending with our strongest quarter of organic sales growth in well over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and improving P&G’s organization and culture to deliver sustainable, balanced top-line and bottom-line growth along with strong cash generation in a challenging competitive and macroeconomic environment."

P&G anticipates FY20 all-in sales growth in the range of 3% to 4%. EPS is expected to increase 4% to 9% to a range of $4.70 to $4.93 vs. $4.74 consensus

Shares of Procter & Gamble are up 3.89% premarket to $120.51.

