Merck up 3% premarket on Q2 beat

Merck (MRK) Q2 results: Revenues: $11,760M (+12.4%).

Key Product Sales: Keytruda: $2,634M (+58%); Januvia / Janumet: $1,441M (-6%); Gardasil / Gardasil 9: $886M (+46%); Proquad, M-M-R II and Varivax: $675M (+58%); Bridion: $278M (+16%); Isentress / Isentress HD: $247M (-19%); Zetia / Vytorin: $232M (-39%); Nuvaring: $240M (+2%); Rotateq: $172M (+10%); Simponi: $214M (-8%).

Net Income: $2,670M (+56.4%); EPS: $1.03 (+63.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,356M (+17.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.30 (+22.6%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $45.2B - 46.2B from $43.9B - 45.1B; GAAP EPS: $3.78 - 3.88 from $4.02 - 4.14; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.84 - 4.94 from $4.67 - 4.79.

