Altria +1.4% after earnings

Altria (NYSE:MO) reports smokeable products shipment volume rose 0.4% in Q2 to easily outpace the 10.6% drop anticipated. Smokeless products shipments volume was down 3.6% during the quarter vs. -2.4% consensus.

Altria authorized a new $1B share repurchase program slated to finished by the end of 2020.

CEO update: "We’ve maintained our focus on the adult tobacco consumer and believe that with our leading premium tobacco brands, U.S. commercialization rights to IQOS, investment in JUUL and pending transaction for on!, we are best positioned among tobacco peers to lead through a dynamic time in the U.S."

Looking ahead, the company anticipates the 2019 full-year domestic cigarette industry volume to decline at a rate of 5% to 6%. Full-year EPS of $4.15 to $4.27 is expected vs. $4.19 consensus.

Shares of Altria are up 1.37% premarket to $51.00.

