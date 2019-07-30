Under Armour sinks post Q2 results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reports revenue rose 3% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Wholesale revenue fell 1% to $707M whereas direct-to-consumer revenue grew 2% to $423M.

North America revenue down 3% to $816M while International revenue up 12% to $339M.

Apparel revenue -1% to $740M; Footwear revenue rose 5% to $284M; Accessories revenue flat at $106M.

Gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 46.5%, driven by supply chain initiatives, regional mix and restructuring charges in the prior period.

SG&A expense rate +50 bps to 47.5%.

Inventory decreased 26% to $966M.

Total debt was down 24% to $591M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: ~+3% to +4%; North America revenue: slight decline; International revenue: low to mid-teen percentage rate increase; Gross margin rate: ~+110 bps to +130 bps; Adjusted gross margin rate: ~+70 bps to +90bps; Operating income: $230M to $235M; Interest and other expense net: ~$30M; Effective tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $0.33 to $0.34; Capex: ~$210M.

UAA -12.17% and UA -11.36% premarket.

