Comparable sales impress at Steven Madden

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is on watch after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

Comparable sales were up 6.2% during the quarter to sail past the consensus estimate for a gain of 1.6%.

Gross margin came in at 37.2% of sales vs. 37.7% consensus estimate and 37.3% a year ago.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell 50 bps to were 26.9% vs. 27.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Steven Madden anticipates sale growth of 5% to 7% for the full year and EPS of $1.78 to $1.86 vs. $1.84 consensus.

Previously: Steven Madden EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 30)