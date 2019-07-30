Ares Capital Q2 net investment income rises 28%

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q2 core EPS of 49 cents, exceeding consensus of 44 cents, rose from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 net investment income of $208M increases from $162M in the year-ago quarter.
During Q2, Ares Capital made $1.3B in new investment commitments.
49% were in first lien senior secured loans, 31% were in second lien senior secured loans, 13% were in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP, 4% were in preferred equity, and 3% were in other equity securities.
93% of new commitments were in floating rated debt securities.
Exited ~$1.3B of investment commitments.
Net assets per share of $17.27 at June 30, 2018 vs. $17.12 at Dec. 31, 2018.
From July 1, 2019 through July 24, 2019, Ares Capital made new investment commitments of approximately $801m, of which $761M were funded; exited ~$617M of investment commitments.
Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
