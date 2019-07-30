Ares Capital Q2 net investment income rises 28%

Q2 net investment income of $208M increases from $162M in the year-ago quarter.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC ) Q2 core EPS of 49 cents, exceeding consensus of 44 cents, rose from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

49% were in first lien senior secured loans, 31% were in second lien senior secured loans, 13% were in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP, 4% were in preferred equity, and 3% were in other equity securities.

93% of new commitments were in floating rated debt securities.